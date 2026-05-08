Parents invited to attend online Kindergarten Round Up for Florida Virtual School

Kindergarten Round Up for Florida virtual school in the fall will be held in two online sessions:



Friday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. and

Tuesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

Parents who plan to enroll their children, who must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, are welcome to attend.

The Kindergarten Round Up sessions are designed to help families learn about FLVS Full Time Public Schools (FLVS Full Time) and provide an overview of kindergarten before open enrollment for the 2026-27 school year begins June 1.



Registration is required.



“Our elementary school is designed to support the academic and social growth of our students,” said Ryan Foster, principal at Florida Virtual Elementary School. “Throughout the year, students stay actively engaged in their learning while connecting through live lessons, in-person meetups, and field trips that help build friendships and confidence.”



During the sessions, the elementary school team will share details about the virtual kindergarten experience, including expectations for instruction, daily schedules, and family involvement. The sessions will also address key family questions such as student readiness, opportunities for social interaction, and technology requirements, while explaining how daily routines support consistency and early learning fundamentals, all delivered through a rigorous, accredited curriculum taught by certified teachers.



FLVS Full Time accepts applications twice each year, in early summer for the upcoming school year and again in the fall for a second-semester start.



Families unable to attend a Kindergarten Round Up session can visit the website to learn more and sign up to receive enrollment notifications.