Wildfire grows near Naples, prompts evacuations as winds ease and temperatures rise

A fire ignited at Picayune Strand State Forest, with smoke visible along Alligator Alley around mile marker 100 near the toll plaza.

As of 6 p.m., the fire had grown to around 1,000 acres and was only 15% contained. Residents in parts of Naples have been prompted to evacuate as the fire continues to grow. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said motorists traveling through the area are urged to use caution, reduce speed, and remain alert for any changing conditions. Updates will be provided as needed. Read the latest on the fire here.

Drought report released on April 9.



Weather Forecast

This area remains under an extreme drought that has persisted throughout the dry season. Including the deficit from the end of 2025, which was 12.6 inches, and adding the year-to-date deficit of 5.78 inches, the total rainfall deficit now stands at 18.38 inches. The ground is extremely dry, and there is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.

Between April 19 and 23, near-average precipitation is possible, though amounts are typically low. April is the fifth-driest month in Naples, with an average monthly rainfall of 2.5 inches.

No rain is in the forecast for Florida during the next 7 days.



Winds

Winds have been persistent and gusty on Monday afternoon and will continue out of the east. As a result, coastal southwest communities could experience smoky conditions and the smell of smoke. The good news is that winds will ease somewhat, and gusts will diminish. Overnight, winds are expected to be around 7 mph. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will remain out of the east at around 10 mph, with no significant gusts.

Near-average precipitation between April 19 and 23 across Florida, which is still not much.



Temperatures on the Rise

A high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move in from the southwest and take hold over Florida. This will keep conditions mostly dry while allowing temperatures to rise. This dome of high pressure will push temperatures to near 90 degrees by Friday, levels more typical of June and July.

For comparison, April’s average high temperature in Naples is 83 degrees, with an average low of 61 degrees.