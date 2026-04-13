Lee school board to hire one attorney, and soon another

While previously there was one chief lawyer for the Lee County School District, there will soon be two.

The board of education is expected to hire Robert Dodig as board attorney at its meeting Tuesday (April 14). Dodig is currently the interim attorney following the resignation of Kathy Dupuy-Bruno, who took a similar job in Broward County.

Harpster, Dayna Robert Dodig

Dodig’s contract contains a beginning date of April 15 and will be in effect until June 30, 2029, unless it is terminated or extended. He’ll earn $220,000 a year plus benefits.

Previously, Dodig was assistant board attorney for human resources for the district.

While previous board attorney Dupuy-Bruno handled both school board and school system matters, Superintendent Denise Carlin earlier this year proposed an addition to the organizational chart: That is chief staff attorney, who will advise the superintendent.

The board approved Carlin’s recommendation in February. The district is in the process of filling the position. No salary information is yet available, as it is a contract position and therefore negotiated.

