Photos: 'No Kings' Protests Across the Country

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.
Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.
AccuWeather is forecasting fewer tropical storms than in recent years, in large part due to wind shear arriving with an El Niño expected later in the season. At the same time, they worry that record-warm Gulf waters may fuel hurricanes strong enough to overpower that wind shear
The 2026 Naples International Film Festival is set to take place October 22nd through the 25th at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Mercato. Artis-Naples is inviting filmmakers to submit work in five categories: Narrative Features, Documentary Features, Short Films, Student Filmmaker Showcase K through 12 and its College/University Student Filmmaker Showcase.