From Freezing Cold to Purple Rain: The Wildest Super Bowl Weather Moments in History

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published February 7, 2026 at 10:59 PM EST
via YouTube

Despite decades of snowstorms, freezing temperatures, and severe weather threats, the NFL has never been forced to use its Super Bowl weather backup plan — but there have been plenty of moments when Mother Nature came close to forcing the league’s hand. Florida Storm’s digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more.

Despite decades of extreme weather — from freezing cold to heavy rain — the Super Bowl has never been postponed, proving the biggest game in sports goes on no matter what Mother Nature brings.
FPREN
Leslie Hudson
