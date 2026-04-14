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Burn ban lifted in Sarasota County; Fire officials ﻿urge continued caution

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
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The burn ban issued by Sarasota County Fire Department, which prohibited unpermitted open burns in Sarasota County has been lifted as of April 14.

The ban was lifted as the Keetch-Byram Drought Index fell below 500 for seven consecutive days, reducing the wildfire threat in Sarasota County.

﻿However, officials continue to urge extreme caution; the majority of the county continues to experience drought conditions and a burn ban could be reinstated in the coming weeks due to deficient levels of rain in the forecast.

Initially enacted on Oct. 11, 2025, the ban automatically took effect when the KBDI for Sarasota County reached 500, according to Sarasota County Code Section 58-2.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials will continue to monitor conditions. Residents are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from fire danger and follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations as outlined in Sarasota County Code Section 54-116.

With drought conditions expected to continue across Sarasota County, burn bans are automatically placed into effect when the KDBI meets or exceeds 500. Continue to monitor information from Sarasota County for updates.

Be prepared for wildfires at any time by utilizing the Ready, Set Go! method:

  • Be Ready: Have a plan for possible evacuation with your household and take steps to protect your property by creating defensible space around your home.
  • Get Set: Gather your emergency supplies, communicate with family and household members, and stay informed through local media outlets and Sarasota County Government website and social media.
  • Go: If evacuations are called due to wildfire activity, leave immediately and enact your emergency plans.

For more information and tips to protect your property from wildfires, visit scgov.net/fire.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

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