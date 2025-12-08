© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning new brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:48 AM EST

SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU