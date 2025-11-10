© 2025 WGCU News
Shopping for an Affordable Care Act health plan? NPR wants to hear your experience

By NPR Staff
Published November 10, 2025 at 5:52 PM EST
Medications are stored on shelves at a pharmacy on May 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Thayer
/
Getty Images
Medications are stored on shelves at a pharmacy on May 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Health care is at the heart of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. That shutdown is on the brink of ending, but the health care issue that started it is still not resolved.

Since 2021, people who buy their health care on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces have had extra help -- in the form of tax credits -- to buy their plans.

If Congress can't agree on a compromise, those subsidies that made a record number of Americans sign up for ACA plans will expire for 2026 health plans.

Negotiations to reopen the federal government also promise a Senate vote on the health care subsidies by the second week of December. But that informal deal is not part of the official legislative text to reopen the government.

Meanwhile, open enrollment has started, allowing consumers to shop for next year's plans. Because Congress hasn't yet agreed to renew the subsidies, many of the 24 million people who have these plans will see large jumps in the monthly price they may pay, compared to their 2025 plans.

Are you planning to use the ACA marketplace to buy health care for you or your family this year? NPR wants to hear from you.

Fill out the form below and you might be featured in a future story

We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

