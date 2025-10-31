© 2025 WGCU News
What has 11 questions and makes you feel smart? Our news quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Boo! Need a last-minute costume? Just print out the quiz, staple it to your clothing, and copy the below score feedback options onto slips of paper. Make trick-or-treaters take the quiz, then give them a score slip instead of candy. Be the most popular house on the block!

Too bad so sad.
Barely passable.
Mediocre.
Middling at best.
Medium-bad.
Yay.
Not too shabby.
Decent!
Competent!
Almost perfect!
Perfection!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
  • Several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, walked for breast cancer at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County Saturday.
    Thousands step up to support the fight against breast cancer
    Jennifer Crawford
    FGCU graduate 22-year-old Zoey Carter walked for her mother Wednesday.Jessica Carter -- her mother -- died at age 49 from breast cancer. “I'm walking here today in honor of my mom. She passed away last year after battling breast cancer for four years," she said. "We came here together two years ago, and she did the walk. So I'm finally back, just in her honor.” Zoey Carter fought back tears but gathered the strength to attend the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. She joined along with several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County.
  • Scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda is veteran jet pilot Randy Ball, above, with three MIG-17 fighter jets.
    Blue Angels, F-16 Vipers teams out of Punta Gorda Air Show
    WGCU Staff
    The Florida International Air Show Board of Directors says that due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo & Heritage Demo Teams will be unable to perform at this weekend’s Air Show, November 1–2.
    Can reclaimed water be part of SWFL’s future?
    WGCU News
    SWFL’s population continues to boom with Charlotte County seeing a nearly 19% increase in new residents since 2020. One of the struggles the region is facing is access to clean water.