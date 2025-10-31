Trump says he wants to resume nuclear testing. Here's what that would mean

Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
The regional premiere of Christian St. Croix’s “Monsters of the American Cinema” takes center stage at Urbanite Theatre this Halloween. Debuting on Oct. 31 and running through Dec. 7, this award-winning play takes audiences on a haunting journey through fatherhood, queerness, and the monsters inside of us.
The boardwalk connecting Florida Gulf Coast University’s South Village residential area to the academic core is temporarily closed to pedestrian use from dusk to dawn. The closure is due to an act of vandalism that damaged the lighting system, creating hazardous conditions overnight.