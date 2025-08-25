Abrego Garcia is back in ICE custody and facing deportation to Uganda
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the Trump administration wrongly deported to El Salvador in March, is back in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement after turning up to a facility in Baltimore Monday morning. He now faces deportation to Uganda.
For the latest on this developing story, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to NPR reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR