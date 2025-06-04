Trump bans travelers from a dozen countries, reviving a measure from his first term

Updated June 5, 2025 at 1:31 PM EDT

President Trump is banning travelers from 12 countries and partially restricting travelers from seven others, starting on Monday, June 9, a measure he said was necessary for national security.

Trump had campaigned on a promise to restore the first-term travel ban that he had put in place for Muslim-majority countries, and said on Thursday that the measure "can't come soon enough.

"We want to get them out. We want to get them out now. We don't want to have other bad people coming into our country," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The White House said the countries on the new list lacked screening and vetting capabilities.

Here is the list of countries affected by the ban

The full ban applies to foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The partial ban applies to people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Trump announced he had signed the measure on in a video statement posted on social media on Wednesday night. He said the firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., underscored why the ban was needed.

The man charged with that attack is from Egypt, which is not one of the countries listed in the travel ban. Asked why he had made the link without including Egypt in the ban, Trump told reporters that the United States has a good relationship with Egypt.

"Egypt has been a country that we deal with very closely. They have things under control. The countries that we have [on the travel ban list] don't have things under control," Trump said.

Shawn VanDiver with #AfghanEvac, a nonprofit that helps resettle Afghans in the United States, said that while the Trump administration carved out an exception for special immigrant visas for Afghans who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government, "tens of thousands of Afghans with pending cases—especially family members—will now be blocked from reaching safety, regardless of their loyalty to the United States or prior vetting."

The backstory for Trump's first travel ban

This new travel ban is the result of an executive order Trump signed on his first day back in the White House. That order called on various agencies, such as the U.S. State Department, to help identify "countries throughout the world for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension."

Trump also sought to identify how many people from those countries were admitted during the Biden administration, to possibly retroactively suspend their visas.

On the campaign trail, Trump had described his first-term travel ban as "unbelievably successful" in preventing terrorism attacks.

Former President Joe Biden had rescinded the ban on the day he was inaugurated in 2021.

The backstory for Trump's first ban is long and complicated.

In December 2015, as he was first running for president, Trump made a dramatic statement calling for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States." Then, a few days after he first took office, on Jan. 27, 2017, Trump signed an executive order that barred travel from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The ban was technically temporary — the text specified 90 days.

But the outcry was immediate and swift. There was mayhem at airports and protests around the country as people who had existing visas were detained. There was no mention of the word "Muslim" in Trump's executive order, but critics say it was clearly advertised as such during his campaign. The ban faced legal challenges. And was blocked by a court.

The Trump administration made some minor revisions, dropping Iraq from the list and allowing exceptions for green card holders and people with pre-existing visas. But courts also struck down that revised version.

Ultimately, after multiple revisions, in the summer of 2018, the Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision backed Trump's travel ban. In that third iteration that the court upheld, Trump expanded the list of prohibited travelers beyond the Muslim-majority nations to also include people from North Korea and government officials from Venezuela.

