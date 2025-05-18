Mandatory irrigation connection letters mailed to properties in NE Cape Coral water-shortage area

Around 1,000 properties in Northeast Cape Coral will be required to connect to the city irrigation system within six months according to letters just issued from the city.

The connection demand comes as part of an emergency order contained in a November 2023 ordinance. The ordinance was created in response to issues with the Mid-Hawthorne Aquifer, the underground water source for the portion of Cape Coral affected.

Only properties in the water-shortage area served by the aquifer and only where City irrigation service is already available will be affected.

The city letter said that the action is part of the City’s continued efforts to enforce the Joint Action Plan with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), promote water conservation, and move forward with the Utilities Extension Project (UEP).

City Council approved the plan following the SFWMD’s emergency declaration of a water shortage in November 2023.

Those property owners who don't receive a letter are not affected by the requirement.

What Do You Need to Do?

Apply for Irrigation Connection: Visit www.capecoral.gov, click: “I want to” → “Apply for” → “Water and Sewer Service” → “Expansion/New Construction” → “Online Irrigation Connection Application” If you have in-ground sprinklers, you need a free permit and inspection to connect them to the irrigation system. If you don’t have in-ground sprinklers, you still need the Kit-A connection. No permit is required for this option. Fees:

Most properties in this area have already paid the main connection fees. If you don’t need extra water, you shouldn’t owe more. If you want more water than your property is set up for, there may be extra fees.

What Does This Mean?

Your property is in the affected area and can get City irrigation water.

You must connect to the City’s irrigation system within 180 days (about 6 months) of this notice.

You will be charged for irrigation water either when you connect or after 180 days, whichever happens first.

What Is a Kit-A Connection?

A Kit-A connection is a special outdoor faucet (spigot) installed by the City so you can use irrigation water for things like watering your lawn or garden, even if you don’t have an in-ground sprinkler system.

Other Things to Know:

You’ll need to hire a plumber to complete the connection.

If any City property (like roads or swales) is damaged during the process, it must be repaired before the permit can be closed.

Tree and Palm Planting: Keep trees at least 7 feet and palms at least 5 feet away from utilities.

Eagle Nest Zones: If your property is in one, machinery can’t be used for digging between October 15 and May 15. Hand digging is allowed, or you can wait until after May 15 to use equipment.

Need help or have questions?

Contact Customer Billing Services Division - New Construction / UEP

For more information about rates or forms, visit www.capecoral.gov.

