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Florida driver license data breached

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:24 AM EDT
Florida
/
WGCU

Driver license and motor vehicle data was access by a “malicious actor,” the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported Friday.

The unauthorized breach occurred Sept. 4 by an individual using “compromised credentials,” the department stated, adding that immediate steps were taken to contain the activity and secure its systems.

“At this time, FLHSMV has no evidence indicating that information has been misused,” the department stated.

The department didn’t state how many individual records were accessed.

An investigation was conducted with the Florida Digital Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Still, the department intends to send letters to current driver license or identification card holders potentially affected that will offer complimentary identity and credit monitoring services and $1 million identity theft insurance for 1 year.
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