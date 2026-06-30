Ribbon cut on Big Carlos Pass project; officials also announce Fort Myers Beach pier permit okayed

Lee County celebrated the new Big Carlos Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Bridge Artificial Reef Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lee County officials and others cut a ribbon to formally dedicate and conclude the Big Carlos Pass Bridge project Tuesday morning.

"So you're in the heart of my district right now and welcome here to the grand opening and the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Bridge Artificial Reef Project this morning," David Mullica, County Commissioner for District 3, where the bridge is located, told those gathered for the ceremony.

Mulicka also let slip information on another nearby project.

"I just wanted to recognize a couple things and to give you a current news flash update. As of this week, the Fort Myers Beach Pier Permit was approved. In the near future, we'll be getting out the word to you all to announce our new groundbreaking ceremony on that pier that we all look forward to," he said.

As for the Big Carlos Pass span, Mulicka said the celebration was for more than a new bridge.

"We're investing in a safer transportation, improved connectivity, and the long-term future of our community for residents, business owners, and visitors," he said. "The origin of this project goes back to 2017, and we're now seeing the fruits of the labor and dedication that went into seeing this project through PD&E to completion today. "

Mullica also acknowledged the hardships the three-year construction project caused residents.

“I know the delays, the detours, the disruptions were significant, and we appreciate you, but so was the lasting benefit of this investment. This project would not have been possible without the support and understanding of the community that we serve.”

The Big Carlos Pass Bridge is about 6 miles south of the Matanzas Pass Bridge and connects Estero Island to Lovers Key. The project includes a new fixed-span bridge with a 60-foot navigation clearance over Big Carlos Pass, bicycle lanes, 6-foot-wide sidewalk, and 10-foot shared-use path.

Watch Big Carlos Pass Reef Installation.mp4

Sections of the old bridge were repurposed to create the Big Carlos Bridge Artificial Reef about 4 nautical miles west of Big Carlos Pass.

Lee County Commissioners / WGCU Conception drawing of how the new Fort Myers Beach pier might look. Lee County Commissioners approved a $17 million plan that would build the pier back as nearly twice as long as its former 585-foot-length and four-feet-wider than it's former 8-foot width. Federal permits for the project have been approved, the county said Tuesday, June 30.

On the pier project, county officials said the county has received the required federal permits for pier reconstruction and is now completing the coordination work that takes place before construction begins.

Those efforts include coordination meetings, final review of the contractor's project schedule and construction submittals, and coordination with regulatory agencies and project stakeholders.

Officials said that Lee County is working closely with its consultants to facilitate meetings with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to ensure all environmental, safety, operational, permitting, and regulatory requirements are satisfied before construction begins.

County officials also stressed that the county understands the community is eager to see visible construction activity but that it is important to note that preparing crews, mobilizing equipment, and staging materials takes time for projects of this size and complexity.

"This work is actively moving forward behind the scenes to ensure construction begins as safely and efficiently as possible," a release from the county Tuesday said. "The county appreciates the public's patience and support as this landmark project progresses."

Updates on the Fort Myers Beach Pier project and other Lee County Parks & Recreation site projects, visit the Parks Project Information Tool at www.leegov.com/parks.

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