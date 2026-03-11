Blueberry growers work to bounce back after a chilly winter, deliver sumptuous fruit to consumers

After a winter that hit harder than anyone expected, freezing blossoms and fruit and bruising hopes, Florida blueberry growers are working to recover from the chilly assault.

They’re coaxing every bit of sweetness they can from the surviving fruit, ready to deliver berries that are as vibrant and nutritious as ever, University of Florida experts say.

Farmers are always trying to produce the best berries for the market. Florida’s harvesting season runs from March through May.

“Growers have already begun their recovery efforts, including debris cleanup from broken plants, resetting dislodged plants, spraying fungicides, repairing irrigation systems and more,” said Doug Phillips statewide blueberry Extension coordinator for the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). “These efforts are intended to promote plant health and recovery, with an eye toward having a full crop for the 2027 season.”

“There will be Florida blueberries in the market this spring, although the volume will be less than in a typical season,” Phillips said. “Harvest is starting in the south region, that was less damaged by the freeze, as well as in the north in protected tunnels.”

For other growers, blueberry season will be in early- to mid-April.

The extent of blueberry damage remains to be seen, as UF/IFAS economists put together an official assessment of statewide crop damage from the 2025-26 freezes statewide.

Over the 80-plus-year history of the UF/IFAS blueberry breeding program, researchers have developed about 70 varieties. The latest should please the palate. They include ‘Sharper,’ ‘Falcon’ and ‘Sentinel.’

Growers are planting those berries throughout much of Florida, Phillips said.

“These varieties provide high yields and flavorful fruit. ‘Sharper’ and ‘Falcon’ in particular are large, very firm, tasty fruit, which should help growers be profitable and consumers to have a great eating experience and repeat as blueberry buyers during our market window,” he said.

A recently published Ask IFAS document, in which buyers said they’re willing to pay more for Fresh From Florida blueberries, supports the notion that consumers favor locally grown fruit.

Doug Phillips/UF/IFAS statewide blueberry Extension coordinator

Florida’s blueberry season runs from March through May. Growers are working to recover from the freezes of this winter and deliver tasty, nutritious blueberries to consumers.

Josh Payne, a registered dietitian with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, categorizes blueberries as a “superfruit,” so consumers eagerly await this fruit at the market.

“Blueberries are one of those foods that check every box,” Payne said. “They’re sweet, versatile and easy to add to yogurt, oatmeal or just grab by the handful. If you already love blueberries, it makes sense to ask for Fresh From Florida blueberries at the supermarket. You’ll likely get better flavor and freshness, and you’re supporting Florida farmers at the same time.”

If you are a blueberry grower, UF/IFAS wants to hear from you about the extent of the damage you experienced from this winter’s freezes.

ABOUT UF/IFAS:The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents.