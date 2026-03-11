Sarasota County to host community event on 2026 hurricane season preparedness

A free Community Conversation on Hurricane Preparedness event is planned from 9a.m.to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota.

The event is designed to share lessons learned from previous hurricane seasons and help community members prepare for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1. This is the second Community Conversation on Hurricane Preparedness; the first was held in 2025 in an effort to support the community following the impactful 2024 hurricane season.

Attendees will hear from a panel of experts representing the National Hurricane Center, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Sarasota County Emergency Management organizations. Topics will include personal and home preparation, evacuation procedures, evacuation center options, and what to expect from national forecasting models in 2026.

“We heard great feedback from our community after this event last year, and we want to make sure our residents have the information they need from local, state and national experts to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Sandra Tapfumaneyi.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Doors open at 9 a.m. on April 11 with exhibitor booths. Presentations begin at 10 a.m. Attendees may submit questions for panelists as part of the registration process. Register and learn more at scgov.net/CommunityConversations.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.