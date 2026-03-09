Stranded pilot wale on Collier beach will be euthanized; FWC to check for cause

An attempt to rescue a nine-and-a-half-foot-long stranded pilot whale calf along the beaches of Pelican Bay on Monday was not successful and plans have been made to euthanize the aquatic mammal.

Assisting with the rescue attempt was the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department, Pelican Bay, and MOTE Marine Laboratory.

A public informational officer with the FWC says the animal will be humanely euthanized, and FWC biologists will perform a necropsy.

The FWC says that marine mammals strand for several reasons, and it's usually because they are sick or injured.

Never push a marine mammal back out into the water as it can delay care. Instead call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

