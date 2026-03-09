© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stranded pilot wale on Collier beach will be euthanized; FWC to check for cause

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
Members from the FWC and Collier Sheriff's Office, above, work to rescue a pilot whale calf stranded on a Collier County beach Monday. The animal will be humanely euthanized, the FWC said.
FWC
Members from the FWC and Collier Sheriff's Office, above, work to rescue a pilot whale calf stranded on a Collier County beach Monday. The animal will be humanely euthanized, the FWC said.

An attempt to rescue a nine-and-a-half-foot-long stranded pilot whale calf along the beaches of Pelican Bay on Monday was not successful and plans have been made to euthanize the aquatic mammal.

Assisting with the rescue attempt was the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department, Pelican Bay, and MOTE Marine Laboratory.

A public informational officer with the FWC says the animal will be humanely euthanized, and FWC biologists will perform a necropsy.

The FWC says that marine mammals strand for several reasons, and it's usually because they are sick or injured.

Never push a marine mammal back out into the water as it can delay care. Instead call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Top Story EnvironmentFWCNaples Police DepartmentCollier County Sheriff's Office
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU