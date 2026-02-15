Tarpon tourney, fundraiser at J.N. 'Ding' Darling being organized for May

New Yorker William H. Wood landed a 93-pound tarpon on rod and reel in the mouth of the Caloosahatchtee River in March of 1885, giving Tarpon Fever to generations of fishermen.

Tarpon tournaments with big-money prizes have since become a fixture around Florida, including a catch-and-release event planned for May that, last year, awarded more than $65,000 to the five top teams.

In waters close to Wood's 1885 catch, the 14th annual “Ding” Darling Doc Ford’s Tarpon Tournament will be held May 15 within the 6,470-acre wildlife refuge near Boca Grande named after J.N. ‘Ding’ Darling.

More than $1.5 million has been raised for water-quality research, habitat restoration, and wildlife protections at the refuge during the life of the tournament, including more than $260,000 last year, through non-entry fee contribuntions.

“The tournament has been instrumental in advancing our conservation efforts and raising awareness of our mission for over a decade,” Jeff Decker, a director for the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society, said. “It showcases the resolve of a community in protecting its natural resources.”

Courtesy pjoto / WGCU A previous year's set of winners in the 'Ding' Darling tarpon tourney

Economic studies of the broader Southwest Florida silver king fishery show that the fishing circuit generates tens of millions of dollars for the host comunities.

Boca Grande’s identity as the “Tarpon Fishing Capital of the World” makes it a must-visit destination for sport‑fishers from across the U.S. and abroad, especially during the spring and early‑summer tarpon season March thru August, when charters, hotels, and waterfront businesses see their busiest period. Tarpon fishing is a major economic engine for Boca Grande.

The entry fee for the ‘Ding Darling tournament is $1,000 per boat with four anglers, and two more fisherman can be added to each vessel for $150 each.

Limited to 60 teams, the tournament attracts fishermen from throughout the country. Last year, nearly 90 tarpons were caught and released by the over 250 anglers.

The entry fees are redistributed to the five teams catching the most tarpon. The top female and top senior win non-cash prizes, as does the amateur team that catches the most silver kings. Over $500,000 has been awarded during the 13-year history of the competition, with winning teams sharing $65,400 in prizes last time.

Registration for the 14th annual “Ding” Darling & Doc Ford’s Tarpon Tournament can be completed here.

Cash, sponsorships, and donations raised more than $260,000 for the refuge last year alone. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for May’s contest by contacting Angeli Chin by clicking here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

