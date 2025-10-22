Lee Civic Center complex will become Mike Greenwell Regional Park

The Lee County Civic Center has a new name: The Mike Greenwell Regional Park.

Lee County commissioners voted to honor one of their own who died recently.

Commissioner Mike Greenwell died of cancer October 9. After a moment of silence at Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner David Mulicka made a motion to rename the center in honor of Greenwell.

"I know how much it meant to him," Mulicka said.

Commissioner Brian Hamman spoke of Greenwell's commitment to improve the center.

"He cared so much about that facility, and to make that facility a place for the 4-H'ers and community members coming together," Hamman said. "I can't think of a more fitting way to honor our colleague."

Greenwell's son Garrett also spoke about his father's love of the civic center property.

"He really wanted it to be big. We are honored as a family," Garrett Greenwell said.

Greenwell's commission district included the civic center property, located on the northwest corner of Bayshore Road and State Road 31. The district covers most of the northeast part of Lee County.

As a commissioner Greenwell lobbied often to repair the aging center.

Also on Tuesday flags at state buildings in Lee County flew at half-staff to honor Greenwell. Governor Ron DeSantis made that order at the request of Lee County government.

Greenwell grew up in Lee, and enjoyed a 12-year baseball career with the Boston Red Sox. His nickname on the team was 'Gator Mike' in honor of his Florida roots.

After baseball Greenwell returned home to raise his family and open some businesses. He was appointed to the Lee commission by Gov. DeSantis in July, 2022, and re-elected in ‘24. He was a dedicated advocate for 4-H groups, opportunities for young people to grow and learn, and for a country lifestyle.

The Greenwell family has requested that in lieu of flowers, community members who want to honor him, make donations to support Lee County 4-H.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

