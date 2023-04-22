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Condo on Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach catches fire, damaged by flames, smoke

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Fire and smoke caused damage to a condominium building along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach Saturday.
Ronald P. Fleming
/
Special to WGCU
Fire and smoke caused damage to a condominium building along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach Saturday.

Fire and smoke caused damage to an unoccupied condominium building along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach Saturday.

Fort Myers Beach fire commissioner Ronald Fleming said no cause had been found yet for the fire.

The Bay to Beach condo complex is at 740 Estero Boulevard, about a quarter mile north of the Fort Myers Beach pier.

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Fire units from multiple Lee County districts were called to work multi story structure fire including South Trail Fire & Rescue and Iona McGregor Fire and Rescue.

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