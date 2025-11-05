Estero golfer Gianna Clemente turning pro; works on qualifying

Estero golfer Gianna Clemente is turning pro.

The 17-year-old golfer will break the heart of college golf coaches and play on the women’s professional tour next year.

Clemente will play the first week in December in the final stage of the Ladies Professional Golf Association Q-School qualifier. If she finishes in the top 20, she will earn her card to play on the LPGA tour. If she doesn’t finish in the top 20, she will play on the Epson Tour, the women’s minor league tour.

“I don’t see a reason to delay professional golf,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday after announcing her decision. “It’s all I’ve really ever wanted to do, so I’m excited for the next steps.”

Even at 17, the journey has been a long one. She started saying she wanted to be a professional golfer before she had any idea on what it takes to become one.

She won her first tournament when she was 5 years old. She has won 130 amateur tournaments. She qualified on the Monday before three consecutive LPGA events when she was 14. She was the AJGA’s Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2024.

Clemente and her parents moved to Estero part-time when Gianna was 8, so she could practice in Southwest Florida’s winters. They spend summers in the Youngstown, Ohio area.

“My parents have sacrificed so much for me, and I’ve obviously made some sacrifices as well,” she said.

Clemente’s decision was not done in haste. She visited three colleges — Oregon, Auburn and Arizona State.

“It’s hard to pinpoint something in time. Over the last year, she took it very seriously,” her father Patrick Clemente, said. “And then over the last 4-5-6 months I could just hear her verbiage changing when we talked about it.”

The LPGA granting her an underage waiver — LPGA members must be 18 or get the waiver — made the decision easier. It allowed her to play in the final stage of Q-School and on the LPGA tour if she qualifies. Clemente turns 18 on March 28. She will graduate high school through her online school in May.

“She was humbled by that letter that was issued back,” Patrick said of the waiver. “And it really motivated her to say ‘hey, if I get this done, they’re granting me the opportunity to keep going,’ and that was a really cool moment.”

No matter which tour she ends up playing, she will be playing more tournaments than as an amateur. She is working on getting stronger and staying injury free. She works out with her dad, who also is her caddy, at Bonita Bay.

Bonita Bay adopted Clemente, and she uses their gym, golf courses and practice facilities.

“It’s been a game changer for her; it really has,” her father said.

Clemente will continue with the WME Agency. She is not sure how things will change now that she is going pro, instead of getting amateur Name/Image/Likeness deals. ShopRite, Amundi and Titleist/Footjoy are some of her sponsors.

The final Q-School stage runs Dec. 4-8 in Mobile, Alabama. About 100 golfers will be competing in the 90-hole, five round event. The top 25 and ties will gain their LPGA eligibility in 2026.

“I'm really looking forward to competing at the final stage and competing for my LPGA tour card,” Clemente said, “but the Epson tour I think would be a really good experience for me to get my tour card that way. So, either way, we're, pretty happy with it and I'm really happy with my decision.”

