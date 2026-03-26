More than 3,000 No Kings III rallies planned Saturday, 16 at Southwest Florida locations

No Kings III events in Southwest Florida make up some of the more than 3,100 rallies and related gatherings across the United States and other parts of the world planned to be held on Saturday.

In Southwest Florida there are rallies planned that day in Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva islands, Pine Island, Babcock Ranch, Estero, North Fort Myers, Bradenton, Englewood, Venice, Ellenton, Port Charlotte and Sebring.

Multiples of thousands are expected to attend what the organizing group described as peaceful rallies. The two previous No Kings events have drawn similar numbers.

According to some of the multiple groups organizing the rallies, they have a core principle they stand behind for all No Kings events that includes a commitment to nonviolent action. This is the statement from mobilize.us one of the organizing groups:

"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events."

For a list of the planned events in Southwest Florida, the state or across the U.S. and world, go to https://www.mobilize.us/.

1 of 50 — processed-F2E0A3D4-1CCC-424D-9299-AD6A87D6A0A6.jpeg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 2 of 50 — 20250614_110350.jpg Protestors at the No Kings Day event in Naples. Eileen Kelley / WGCU 3 of 50 — IMG_9485.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 4 of 50 — IMG_9487.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 5 of 50 — IMG_9490.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 6 of 50 — IMG_5858.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 7 of 50 — IMG_5855.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 8 of 50 — IMG_5834.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 9 of 50 — IMG_5856.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 10 of 50 — IMG_5859.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 11 of 50 — IMG_5851.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 12 of 50 — processed-4A8028BE-CB71-4918-A0C2-004AED930CC6.jpeg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 13 of 50 — processed-47EA5508-874C-495B-A9D2-09242B2FE5BD.jpeg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 14 of 50 — processed-B992101C-3A62-48B2-BF3D-42A32735FC0C.jpeg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 15 of 50 — processed-B1459858-830D-406B-90EC-DF77081E804D.jpeg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 16 of 50 — processed-DA4DD557-67BE-45D3-951D-AA7573BAD6C7.jpeg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 17 of 50 — thumbnail_IMG_5860.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 18 of 50 — thumbnail_IMG_5875.jpg Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez 19 of 50 — IMG_5930.jpg 20 of 50 — IMG_5900.jpg 21 of 50 — IMG_5889.jpg 22 of 50 — IMG_5894.jpg 23 of 50 — IMG_5910.jpg 24 of 50 — IMG_5938.jpg 25 of 50 — IMG_5922.jpg 26 of 50 — 20250614_102339.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 27 of 50 — 20250614_110302.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 28 of 50 — 20250614_105339.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 29 of 50 — 20250614_104047.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 30 of 50 — 20250614_103214.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 31 of 50 — 20250614_103321 (1).jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 32 of 50 — 20250614_103321.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 33 of 50 — 20250614_103150.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 34 of 50 — 20250614_102705.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Naples Eileen Kelley / WGCU 35 of 50 — IMG_2285.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 36 of 50 — IMG_2311.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 37 of 50 — IMG_2337.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 38 of 50 — IMG_2348.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 39 of 50 — IMG_2264.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 40 of 50 — IMG_2273.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 41 of 50 — IMG_2282.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 42 of 50 — IMG_2257.jpg Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers Kate Cronin / WGCU 43 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 44 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 45 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 46 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 47 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 48 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 49 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 50 of 50 — NOKINGS061425AM Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

Some sites in southwest Florida are also planning related activities.

In Fort Myers, at the U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway site, there will be a food drive to benefit families with children at Orange River Elementary who have been affected from arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Margie Vincent, who is leading the food and clothing drive, said the ICE arrests are what drives her to help as well as attend all the No Kings rallies so far.

“Because of all the things that are going wrong," Vincent said. "But I mean this right now, we have to let everybody know that ice is here every single day. They're going out to pick up people. It's not even, it's not even looking for, you know, the worst of the worst, the specific criminals. They're just going out and stalking streets where they know that the people are going to be leaving to go to work.”

In Collier County, at the county courthouse protest location, organizer Paul Stephens said anyone of any political affiliation is welcome and, indeed, do show up at the rallies.

“Our goal for this rally once again, is to let people know that number one, they're in the majority, the majority of Americans now do not like what this President is doing," he said. "Because he operates outside the law. He operates by executive fiat, like a king. He started a war because he felt like it, no other reason.”

Stephens said that despite the multi-political affiliation attendance, there was an effort being made to increase Democrat influence.

“Number two is we have a number of Democrat candidates who will have tables. So if people want to move around and go talk to them and see what they represent and their viewpoints, that's a good thing, because we want to convert this into an electoral victory in 2026 elections that are coming up.”

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