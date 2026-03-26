More than 3,000 No Kings III rallies planned Saturday, 16 at Southwest Florida locations

No Kings III events in Southwest Florida make up some of the more than 3,100 rallies and related gatherings across the United States and other parts of the world planned to be held on Saturday.
In Southwest Florida there are rallies planned that day in Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva islands, Pine Island, Babcock Ranch, Estero, North Fort Myers, Bradenton, Englewood, Venice, Ellenton, Port Charlotte and Sebring.
Multiples of thousands are expected to attend what the organizing group described as peaceful rallies. The two previous No Kings events have drawn similar numbers.
According to some of the multiple groups organizing the rallies, they have a core principle they stand behind for all No Kings events that includes a commitment to nonviolent action. This is the statement from mobilize.us one of the organizing groups:
"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events."
For a list of the planned events in Southwest Florida, the state or across the U.S. and world, go to https://www.mobilize.us/.
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Protestors at the No Kings Day event in Naples.
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
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Scenes from the No Kings Day protest/rally in Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota
PPhotos by Kevin Smith, Jennifer Crawford, Mike Braun, Andrea Melendez
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Naples
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Scenes from No Kings Day Fort Myers
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Over 1000 people attended the No Kings Day rally in Bradenton Protesters lined University road early Saturday morning.
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Some sites in southwest Florida are also planning related activities.
In Fort Myers, at the U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway site, there will be a food drive to benefit families with children at Orange River Elementary who have been affected from arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Margie Vincent, who is leading the food and clothing drive, said the ICE arrests are what drives her to help as well as attend all the No Kings rallies so far.
“Because of all the things that are going wrong," Vincent said. "But I mean this right now, we have to let everybody know that ice is here every single day. They're going out to pick up people. It's not even, it's not even looking for, you know, the worst of the worst, the specific criminals. They're just going out and stalking streets where they know that the people are going to be leaving to go to work.”
In Collier County, at the county courthouse protest location, organizer Paul Stephens said anyone of any political affiliation is welcome and, indeed, do show up at the rallies.
“Our goal for this rally once again, is to let people know that number one, they're in the majority, the majority of Americans now do not like what this President is doing," he said. "Because he operates outside the law. He operates by executive fiat, like a king. He started a war because he felt like it, no other reason.”
Stephens said that despite the multi-political affiliation attendance, there was an effort being made to increase Democrat influence.
“Number two is we have a number of Democrat candidates who will have tables. So if people want to move around and go talk to them and see what they represent and their viewpoints, that's a good thing, because we want to convert this into an electoral victory in 2026 elections that are coming up.”
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