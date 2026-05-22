© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee teachers union dismayed over employee non-renewals, class sizes and vouchers

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
Harpster, Dayna

Acknowledging the school district's release of employee non-renewal numbers earlier this week, the Lee County teachers union expressed its dismay over several issues in response.

The district announced that for budgetary reasons, 457 district employees received non-renewal notices, that number including 275 teachers.

In a release Thursday, the Teachers Association of Lee County said, "While the District has focused heavily on percentages and districtwide totals, those numbers alone do not fully reflect the impact schools may experience.

"Schools are not sustained by percentages on a spreadsheet. They are sustained by people."

Stating that all of the employees at a school contribute to student success and stability, the district's release "does not account for reductions in service levels occurring across schools, including positions moving from full-time to part-time, shared assignments across campuses, increased workloads, growing caseloads, and larger class sizes," according to TALC.

Although class sizes were mandated into the state Constitution by a vote in 2002 — requiring maximums to be in effect by the 2010-2011 school year — those maximums are not being enforced, according to Kevin Daly, president of the teachers union.

The union release further expressed concern over the statewide voucher system: "TALC also calls on our elected Superintendent and School Board to advocate for greater accountability and transparency regarding Florida’s expanding voucher system and its impact on public schools. Last year alone, Lee County Public Schools lost approximately $75 million to charter and voucher programs. Those are funds no longer available to reduce class sizes, maintain student services, and support neighborhood public schools.

"Public schools cannot continue being asked to do more with less while millions of taxpayer dollars are diverted away from the schools serving the overwhelming majority of Lee County families."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Education WGCU NewsSchool District of Lee CountyLee County SchoolsTeachers
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU