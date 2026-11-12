ENCORE: Players Circle Theater opens its 8th season with the Broadway farce “The Nerd”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers has opened its eighth season with a production of Larry Shue’s hilarious Broadway Farce “The Nerd.”

It’s a comedy about a young architect named Willum who feels indebted to Rick Steadman, a man who saved his life during the Vietnam War.

When Rick unexpectedly arrives at Willum’s home, Willum is thrilled to finally meet him, but soon discovers that Rick is obnoxious, socially inept, and a nightmare houseguest who disrupts both Willum’s personal and professional life.

Torn between gratitude and frustration, Willum struggles to find a way to deal with Rick without betraying the man who once saved him.

The result is a fast-paced farce chock full of comic chaos, physical comedy and escalating absurdity, but still grounded in the exploration of thoughtful themes including gratitude versus personal boundaries, the difference between being a good person and being a people-pleaser, social conventions and the tyranny of politeness, and appearances versus reality.

Ahead of the final weekend of performances in this production, we listen back to our conversation exploring the play with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek, who plays the title character in this production.