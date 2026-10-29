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Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Jazz performed live in studio ahead of Friday’s “Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party” on Sanibel

By John Davis
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
Stu Shelton (piano), Tony Vigilante (drums) and Amy Sbarra (vocals) perform live in the WGCU Performance Studio along with Nik Bortolussi (clarinet/not pictured) ahead of their Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party" on Oct. 30, 2026 at Spatini Teabar on Sanibel Island.
WGCU
Stu Shelton (piano), Tony Vigilante (drums) and Amy Sbarra (vocals) perform live in the WGCU Performance Studio along with Nik Bortolussi (clarinet/not pictured) ahead of their Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party" on Oct. 30, 2026 at Spatini Teabar on Sanibel Island.

We’ll hear a selection of jazz classics performed live in studio ahead of the “Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party” on Oct. 30, 2026, at the Spatini Teabar on Sanibel Island.
The Spatini Teabar is the island’s only live jazz entertainment venue featuring performances by the region’s best professional jazz musicians and national touring guest artists.

Jazz performances at the venue also raise funds to support students studying jazz at FGCU’s Bower School of Music & the Arts through the Sanibel Jazz Society, LLC.
The organization was founded by jazz vocalist and Spatini Teabar owner Amy Sbarro and celebrated its inaugural summer series this year.

Patrons of the “Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party,” are invited to step back into the 1940s with their best Swing era clothes. There will also be a dance floor, along with a dance instructor teaching some basic dance moves from the era during band breaks.
We’ll hear music performed by Amy Sbarra (vocals), Stu Shelton (piano), Nik Bortolussi (clarinet), and Tony Vigilante (drums).

If You Go:
Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party
Spatini Teabar Bubble Tea & Jazz
1504 Periwinkle Way Suite 100, Sanibel, FL 33957
Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionArts & CulturejazzLive MusicMusicDance
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
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