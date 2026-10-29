Jazz performed live in studio ahead of Friday’s “Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party” on Sanibel

We’ll hear a selection of jazz classics performed live in studio ahead of the “Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party” on Oct. 30, 2026, at the Spatini Teabar on Sanibel Island.

The Spatini Teabar is the island’s only live jazz entertainment venue featuring performances by the region’s best professional jazz musicians and national touring guest artists.

Jazz performances at the venue also raise funds to support students studying jazz at FGCU’s Bower School of Music & the Arts through the Sanibel Jazz Society, LLC.

The organization was founded by jazz vocalist and Spatini Teabar owner Amy Sbarro and celebrated its inaugural summer series this year.

Patrons of the “Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party,” are invited to step back into the 1940s with their best Swing era clothes. There will also be a dance floor, along with a dance instructor teaching some basic dance moves from the era during band breaks.

We’ll hear music performed by Amy Sbarra (vocals), Stu Shelton (piano), Nik Bortolussi (clarinet), and Tony Vigilante (drums).

If You Go:

Halloween Retro Dance Costume Party

Spatini Teabar Bubble Tea & Jazz

1504 Periwinkle Way Suite 100, Sanibel, FL 33957

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, starting at 6:30 p.m.

