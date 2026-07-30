Sanibel Summer Jazz Concert series peformance features Dana Paul, David Pastorius, Stu Shelton, and Tony Vigilante

SEO: The final performance of the inaugural Sanibel Summer Jazz Concert series, July 31, features vocalist Dana Paul, bassist David Pastorius, pianist Stu Shelton, and percussionist Tony Vigilante. The concert series is presented by the Sanibel Jazz Society, LLC, founded by Amy Sbarra to promote the art of jazz and support student musicians.

The inaugural Sanibel Summer Jazz Concert Series culminates July 31, 2026, with a performance featuring an all-star lineup of musicians.

Throughout the month of July, concerts in the series have featured a mix of local jazz musicians and talent from other hot spots around the country.

Friday’s final concert in the series, like its predecessors, takes place Spatini Teabar on Sanibel Island. The concert series is organized by vocalist Amy Sbarra through her newly created Sanibel Jazz Society LLC, and the Spatini Teabar, which she owns.

The concert will feature musicians including vocalist Dana Paul, pianist Stuart Shelton, bassist David Pastorius (who is the nephew of legendary bassist Jaco Pastorius), and percussionist Tony Vigilante.

Ahead of the show we’ll talk with several of the musicians and learn more about the Sanibel Jazz Society which works to promote the art of jazz and to support student musicians, particularly those in the Jazz Studies program at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Bower School of Music & the Arts.

If You Go:

Sanibel Summer Jazz Concert series performance

Spatini Teabar

1504 Periwinkle Way Suite 100, Sanibel, FL 33957

Friday, July 31, 2026 from 6-9 p.m.