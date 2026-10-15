Florida Philharmonic opens 3rd season with “Masquerade: Symphony of Shadows”

The Florida Philharmonic’s third performance season begins Sunday, Oct. 18 with a program titled “Masquerade: Symphony of Shadows.”

The concert, for kids and adults alike, explores and celebrates all the mischief, magic and macabre of Halloween with a program chock full of some of the most celebrated and well-known works of composers from the Romantic Era including Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre,” and Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” among others.

The concert also features Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” which was immortalized in Disney’s 1940 classic film “Fantasia,” and selected spooky works by Emmy-winning composer Anthony DiLorenzo’s “Dracula Suite.”

Ahead of the concert we’ll get a preview in a conversation with Florida Philharmonic Music Director Maestro Richard Stoelzel and Concertmaster Ming Gao.