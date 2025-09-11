Florida Philharmonic Maestro Richard Stoelzel prepares for the symphony’s second season

The closure of the Punta Gorda Symphony in January 2024 left residents of Charlotte County without a professional symphony for the first time in nearly half a century. Fortunately, that loss was short-lived.

Just four months after the Punta Gorda Symphony went out of business, the new Florida Philharmonic performed its first concert on Memorial Day. Now, as musicians with the organization prepare for a highly anticipated second season this fall, we hear from Florida Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Richard Stoelzel about future plans for the symphony and his personal life journey through music.

Like most musicians with the Florida Philharmonic, Stoelzel was previously a musician with the Punta Gorda Symphony. He is considered one of the foremost performers and educators of trumpet in the U.S. and Canada. As a conductor, he’s led professional orchestras throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Stoelzel is also co-founder and President of the World Trumpet Society and a Yamaha International Performing Artist.