Players Circle Theater 8th season preview

Players Circle Theater’s much anticipated eighth season begins later this month.

This year’s ambitious line up of professional theater productions begins with the hilarious Broadway farce “The Nerd.”

During the holiday season, the Players Circle Theater stage transforms into a radio sound studio for an inventive adaptation of the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but told as a 1940s-style live radio broadcast.

The season will continue in 2027 with a production of a comedy by acclaimed screenwriter, director and novelist Andrew Bergman titled “Social Security.”

February will feature the professional regional premiere of the poignant sci-fi drama “Marjorie Prime.”

Then next spring, Players Circle will perform a show combining Broadway storytelling with Appalachian, bluegrass, folk and Americana music titled “Bright Star,” written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

Next spring continues with a production of a one-person historical drama titled “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground,” which provides an intimate portrait of the 34th president.

And the season will conclude with A.R. Gurney’s unconventional romantic comedy “Sylvia,” in which a human actress will play the role of a dog.

We’re getting a preview of the season ahead in a conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founder Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek.