Beth Carter Bell’s exhibit “Diaphanous Vision” comes to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Southwest Florida-based artist Beth Carter Bell has a new exhibition coming to the Grand Atrium gallery at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in the downtown Fort Myers River District titled “Diaphanous Vision.”

Works in the show examine the existential nature of life itself and reflect the artist’s response to climate change, the proliferation of artificial intelligence, and other crises that could irreparably harm or even end humanity.

Diaphanous Vision is more than a simple environmental art exhibition. It’s grounded on a much broader concept that humanity needs a cultural evolution or cultural upgrade that places our relationship with all life on earth at the center of how we live and what we create.

This exhibition represents the latest stage of what’s called the Data-A Art movement which places life itself as the essential element and reference point for art.

Ahead of Friday evening’s opening reception, we take a deeper diver into the show and the Data-A art movement more broadly in a conversation with the artist.

If You Go:

Beth Carter bell’s exhibition “Diaphanous Vision”

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Atrium Gallery

2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Opening Reception: Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Show runs through Sept. 24, 2026