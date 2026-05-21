© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater closes seventh season with the romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.”

By John Davis
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:24 AM EDT
Courtesy of Players Circle Theater

Players Circle Theater closes its seventh season with a production of Bernard Slade’s multi award-winning romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.” The play is about a man and a woman who are married to other people, but who carry on a decades-long clandestine affair, meeting just once a year.

Through a rich blend of humor and emotional depth, the story is less about the affair itself and more about exploring how people change over time.

We will take a deeper dive into the show and explore the company’s summer programming in a conversation with the director of the production and Players Circle Theater Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III, and actors Kimberly Suskind (Director of Education) and AJ Mendini (Director of Outreach).

If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of “Same Time, Next Year”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performances run through June 7, 2026
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionPlayers Circle TheaterComedyLocal TheatreArts & Culture
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis