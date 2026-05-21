Players Circle Theater closes seventh season with the romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.”
Players Circle Theater closes its seventh season with a production of Bernard Slade’s multi award-winning romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.” The play is about a man and a woman who are married to other people, but who carry on a decades-long clandestine affair, meeting just once a year.
Through a rich blend of humor and emotional depth, the story is less about the affair itself and more about exploring how people change over time.
We will take a deeper dive into the show and explore the company’s summer programming in a conversation with the director of the production and Players Circle Theater Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III, and actors Kimberly Suskind (Director of Education) and AJ Mendini (Director of Outreach).
If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of “Same Time, Next Year”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performances run through June 7, 2026
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.