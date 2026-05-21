Players Circle Theater closes seventh season with the romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.”

Players Circle Theater closes its seventh season with a production of Bernard Slade’s multi award-winning romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.” The play is about a man and a woman who are married to other people, but who carry on a decades-long clandestine affair, meeting just once a year.

Through a rich blend of humor and emotional depth, the story is less about the affair itself and more about exploring how people change over time.

We will take a deeper dive into the show and explore the company’s summer programming in a conversation with the director of the production and Players Circle Theater Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III, and actors Kimberly Suskind (Director of Education) and AJ Mendini (Director of Outreach).