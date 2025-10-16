© 2025 WGCU News
Naples International Film Festival returns for 17th year

By John Davis
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT

The 17th annual Naples international Film Festival will feature 60 selected films from nearly 1,000 submissions. Film categories include narrative features, documentary features, and the festival’s inaugural short film juried competition. This year’s festival will include five world premieres, one U.S. premiere, five east coast premieres and 36 Florida premieres. The festival also includes filmmaker panel discussions and a special screening of “The Princess Bride,” with the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra performing Mark Knopfler’s iconic score.

We’ll get a preview of the festival in a conversation with Artis-Naples Executive Vice President of Artistic Operations David Filner and festival producer Shannon Franklin.

We’ll also talk with Mark Craig, whose documentary film “Apollo 1” will be making it’s Florida premiere. As Artemis missions plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2027, Craig’s film documents the ill-fated first crewed mission of NASA’s Apollo program and the tragic deaths of astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Edward White II, and Roger Chaffee, including in depth interviews with family members, archival footage never-before-seen family footage.

If You Go:
17th Annual Naples International Film Festival
Oct. 23 – Oct. 26

Venues include:
Artis-Naples Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus
Hayes Hall, Daniels Pavilion and Norris Garden at Artis-Naples
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at Mercato in Naples

For details, schedules and tickets visit: artisnaples.org

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
