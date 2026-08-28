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Dolly's circulation opens up and storm turns into a tropical wave

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT

Tropical Storm Dolly no longer has a closed circulation and is now a tropical wave.

Remnants of Dolly should be nearing the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Dolly could affect the Leeward Islands late Saturday into Sunday with possible impacts in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola Sunday and Monday. This heavy rain may produce flash flooding within areas of higher terrain of the Leeward Islands.

The winds associated with the remnants of Dolly are expected to decrease below tropical storm force on Saturday.

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