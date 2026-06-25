Hundreds of acres of brush fires that flamed up across Southwest Florida now all but contained

The majority of brushy wildfires that burst into flames across Southwest Florida since last weekend have either been contained or close to it.

In Sarasota County as of Thursday morning, an 850-acre fire in the Orange Hammock Ranch area, a 248-acre fire and a three-acre fire, both in the Myakka State Forest, and a 100-acre fire on the Walton Ranch were all at 95 percent contained.

Also at 90 to 95 percent contained were three wildfires in Charlotte County and an 80-acre brush fire in DeSoto County.

Still being battled and at 50 percent contained was an 1,100-acre blaze called the Platt Trap fire in Glades County just north of Moore Haven.

Almost a dozen other fires across the region including a 20-acre fire along Alico Road in Lee County were considered 100 percent contained.

This story was produced by Suncoast Searchlight, a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties;