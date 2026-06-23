Hey Manatee, leave the fireworks to the pros: that means no firecrackers or sparklers this 4th of July

The on-going hot and dry weather conditions are elevating wildfire risks. That’s why Manatee County is enacting a burn ban effective immediately.

The good news is properly permitted public firework displays –- the ones provided by local governments — will go on as planned.

The bad news is that Manatee County government would like to keep it that way to ensure safety due to continued drought-produced dry conditions.

That means no firecrackers or sparklers and other explosives. Open campfires are also on the "No" List.

Gas grills and fire pits and other devices that solely burn on gas are OK, provided they are watched at all times.

The News Service of Florida says Manatee the burn bans counties of Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Orange, Osceola, Sarasota and Seminole.

This has been a busy wildfire season with 2,440 fire in the state since the start of the year.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.