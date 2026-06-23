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Free, virtual veteran career fair to be held

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT

More than 47 employers looking to hire will be at the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair. It’s free to veterans, spouses, active-duty military, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Opportunities range from entry-level to senior management, in a wide range of industries. Attendees can also network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support for their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

Career counseling and resume assistance will also be available. The event is Tuesday, June 30, 11 AM – 3 PM ET.

To register, go to jobs.dav.org.

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Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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