© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather system over Mexico could move back into the Gulf; low chance given for system development

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 14, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT
Map showing system over Mexico that could move back into the Gulf.
NOAA/NWS
Map showing system over Mexico that could move back into the Gulf.

A broad area of low pressure over eastern Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Development is not expected during the next day or so while the low remains inland over northeastern Mexico or southern Texas during the next day or so. The system could then re-emerge over the northwestern Gulf around midweek, but conditions there are expected to be only marginal for development.

The chances of formation chance through 48 hours are low near 0 percent and only 20 percent through 7 days.

A tropical weather discussion by the National Weather Service forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami is available, here.
Tags
Weather WeatherWGCU NewsNational Weather Service
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU