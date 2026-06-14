Weather system over Mexico could move back into the Gulf; low chance given for system development

A broad area of low pressure over eastern Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Development is not expected during the next day or so while the low remains inland over northeastern Mexico or southern Texas during the next day or so. The system could then re-emerge over the northwestern Gulf around midweek, but conditions there are expected to be only marginal for development.

The chances of formation chance through 48 hours are low near 0 percent and only 20 percent through 7 days.

A tropical weather discussion by the National Weather Service forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami is available, here.