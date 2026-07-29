© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Older adults can learn self-care, photography and lessons in language at Baker Senior Center

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 29, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
Adults learning about sauteeing vegetables at a cooking class at the Baker Senior Center in Naples.
Baker Senior Center
Adults learning about sauteeing vegetables at a cooking class at the Baker Senior Center in Naples.

Older adults interested in learning more about self-care, travel photography or foreign languages can enroll in six-week classes beginning Sept. 1 at the Baker Senior Center in Naples.

A Self-Care Workshop on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. will empower older adults to cultivate a holistic routine that supports physical health, mental clarity and social connection. They will learn about sun protection, gentle do-it-yourself soap and lotion formulas and explore calming hobbies, mindful nutrition and more. The class is led by 4-H Outreach Coordinator Trisha Aldridge.

The Art of Travel Photography on Mondays at 1 p.m. will help participants preserve special moments, breathtaking sights and visits with loved ones, featuring wildlife photographer Sally Lam.

Passport to Languages on Fridays at 11 a.m. will allow participants to travel the world without leaving the classroom. Each week, they will explore a different country, learning common words and phrases in its language, discover cultural traditions and practice speaking through fun, casual conversation.

Courses will take place at the Baker Senior Center Naples at 6200 Autumn Oaks Lane. Tuition is $20 for center members or $50 for non-members. Registration opens Monday, Aug. 17. For information or to register, call 239-325-4444.

An average of 40 social, educational and wellness programs are offered each week at the center. For more information, go to bakerseniorcenternaples.org.
Tags
Education WGCU NewsSenior Citizens
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU