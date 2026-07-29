Older adults can learn self-care, photography and lessons in language at Baker Senior Center

Older adults interested in learning more about self-care, travel photography or foreign languages can enroll in six-week classes beginning Sept. 1 at the Baker Senior Center in Naples.

A Self-Care Workshop on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. will empower older adults to cultivate a holistic routine that supports physical health, mental clarity and social connection. They will learn about sun protection, gentle do-it-yourself soap and lotion formulas and explore calming hobbies, mindful nutrition and more. The class is led by 4-H Outreach Coordinator Trisha Aldridge.

The Art of Travel Photography on Mondays at 1 p.m. will help participants preserve special moments, breathtaking sights and visits with loved ones, featuring wildlife photographer Sally Lam.

Passport to Languages on Fridays at 11 a.m. will allow participants to travel the world without leaving the classroom. Each week, they will explore a different country, learning common words and phrases in its language, discover cultural traditions and practice speaking through fun, casual conversation.

Courses will take place at the Baker Senior Center Naples at 6200 Autumn Oaks Lane. Tuition is $20 for center members or $50 for non-members. Registration opens Monday, Aug. 17. For information or to register, call 239-325-4444.

An average of 40 social, educational and wellness programs are offered each week at the center. For more information, go to bakerseniorcenternaples.org.