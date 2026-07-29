Charlotte County Transit releases fixed-route feasibility study survey

Charlotte County Transit has released a public survey as part of its fixed-route feasibility study.

The survey is open through Aug. 31.

The survey will help shape the future of public transportation in Charlotte County and provide insight into our community’s needs.

To take the survey, visit https://arcg.is/1KODja2.

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