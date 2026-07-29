Grownups and kids can get into new routines with back-to-school yoga

Parents and young kids can ease into new routines as the school year begins at a Back-to-School Balance family yoga class at the Children's Museum of Naples.

Class is open to kids 2 and older and their grown-ups. It lasts 30 minutes and features calming stretches, confidence-building poses, and mindful breathing.

Classes are held once a month; the next one is Aug. 12 at 1:15 p.m.

Experienced instructor Elaina Vasta of Just Play Kids will conduct the session. Bring a yoga mat if possible.

The museum is closed to the public at 1 p.m. and will not be open for play after class.

The cost is $20 per child. CMON members receive a $10 discount when logging in. Spots are limited and registration is required. Register at cmon.org.

The Children's Museum of Naples is at 15080 Livingston Road, Naples.