More than 1,200 without power in south Lee County; FPL on scene

FPL reported more than 1,200 customers were without power in the south Lee County area Sunday afternoon.

The utility said repair crews working to restore service.

A wind advisory was issued shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 45 miles per hour were forecast in addition to very cold winds.

High winds were in evidence throughout the region with intermittent outages experienced at some locations.

The NWS issued an advisory cautioning travel due to the winds and urging proper outside attire.

