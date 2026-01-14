Forecasts for colder weather prompts SWFL sheltering activity; freeze watch issued in some areas

A forecast for colder weather Thursday and Friday this week across the state has prompted several counties to start planning for sheltering activities.

Lee County Government is coordinating with partner agencies for cold-weather outreach.

The Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services, Lee County Transit (LeeTran) and additional partners typically coordinate plans during timeframes in which the temperature drops below 40 degrees, true temperature or with windchill, for a period of time.

Plans include:

Thursday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 19: The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals seeking relief from cold weather conditions. Shelter will be available beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 15, through the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 20. Individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to arrive for intake between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, at 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. The Salvation Army will reassess capacity daily through Monday, Jan. 19, and will continue accepting individuals as space allows. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at 239-334-3745.

Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute cold-weather supplies, including jackets, socks, blankets and hand warmers. Friday, Jan. 16: LeeTran will provide Warming Buses at the locations listed below.

6 a.m. - 8 a.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919) 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Lehigh Acres Park & Ride (1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972) 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station (820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lions Park (2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edison Mall Transfer Station (4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Fort Myers Transfer Station (13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907)

Friday, Jan. 16: Warming Stations will be open at the locations listed below.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative (3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916) 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905) 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center (15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (1499 S.W. Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, FL 33991) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva (2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub - Pine Manor Improvement Association (5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907) 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Myers Regional Library (2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901) 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation (2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903)

6 a.m. - 8 a.m., Rosa Parks Transfer Station (2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919) 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Lehigh Acres Park & Ride (1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972) 6 a.m. - 10 a.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station (820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905) 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (1499 SW. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991)

8 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub - Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL (4040 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916) 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub - Goodwill Industries (2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920) 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative (3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916) 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905) 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center (15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries (1499 SW. Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, FL 33991) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva (2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957) 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub - Pine Manor Improvement Association (5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907) 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Myers Regional Library (2450 First St. Fort Myers, FL 33901) 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation (2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903)

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is another way individuals experiencing homelessness can garner information. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

Lee County Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management staff is monitoring the cold temperatures and encourages residents to monitor updates from the National Weather Service.

In Charlotte County, the Charlotte CARE Center (formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition), 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at 941-833-5610 or Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

In Collier County, the Emergency Management team is in regular contact with St. Matthews House and the Immokalee Friendship House for forecasted cold weather events.

Sarasota County is developing plans for sheltering and plans are for information to be released prior to the arrival of the colder temperatures. Check back to WGCU.org later for more details.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch from late Thursday night through Friday morning with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

Areas affected by the watch include Glades and Hendry Counties.

Impacts include frost and freeze conditions that could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

As a result of these low temperatures, apparent temperatures will drop into the mid 20s early Friday morning.

The NWS warned residents to take steps now to protect tender plants and pets from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

