Non-tropical system forms off U.S. coast; could form tropical, subtropical characteristics

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form near or offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast during the next two to three days.

If the system remains offshore, the low could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week while moving northeastward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chances through 48 hours are low, near 0 percent; through 7 days, low, 10 percent.

