FDOT: Know before you go to save time and money

There’s a break in the heat – and it’s not quite tourist season – making it a nice time to hop in the car, roll down the windows and explore Southwest and inland Florida.

But before you go, there’s a few things the Florida Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists to know:

There are dozens of road construction projects happening all across our region right now; Speeding fines are doubled in work zones; So consider this a friendly reminder to drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as you travel through work zones.

So, drive safly, plan accordingly and enjoy.



CHARLOTTE COUNTY

* U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) from William Street to Peace River Bridge: Construction project: The contractor is working to activate the new signals and lighting along U.S. 41 northbound. Final asphalt paving is expected to begin, changing the configuration of U.S. 41 northbound from three lanes to two lanes with dedicated turn lanes.

( Expected completion in December 2026.)

* U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) from South of Aqui Esta Drive to South of Carmalita Street: Construction project: This project delivers roadway improvements that focus on the milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Additionally, there will be upgrades to drainage, sidewalks, signage, and pavement markings.

S.R. 776 (South McCall Road) at El Jobean Bridge: Permit project 2026-H-192-00199: Motorists should expect daytime lane closures on State Road 776 northbound along the El Jobean Bridge over the Myakka River. Work will occur on Monday, October 19 through Friday, November 20, 2026, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Crews will be conducting three new pole installations in the Myakka River. Motorists should use caution, expect delays, and slow-moving traffic.

S.R. 35 (U.S. 17) from Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) to Bermont Road: Construction project: The contractor is continuing to place the final friction course, starting at Marlympia towards U.S. 41 southbound.

( Expected completion is December 2026.)

COLLIER COUNTY



*I-75 at Pine Ridge Road (exit 107): Interchange Improvements: FDOT is reconstructing the I-75 at Pine Ridge Road interchange. The interchange improvements include reconstruction of the Pine Ridge Road Interchange converting to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) design, reconstruction of the interchange on and off ramps, construction of pedestrian and bicycle accommodations through the interchange, installation of new signals at the ramps, and resurfacing of Pine Ridge Road through the project area.

(Project completion is anticipated by the end of 2026.)

* I-75 at S.R. 951 (Exit 101) Interchange Improvements: FDOT is reconstructing the I-75 southbound on- and off-ramp connections and the northbound on-ramp connection to the mainline lanes at S.R. 951 (Exit 101). The northeast quadrant loop ramp will be connected to, and accessible only by, a direct flyover ramp from northbound Collier Boulevard starting south of the Davis Boulevard intersection. This single-lane flyover ramp will carry traffic over Beck Boulevard and a reconstructed I-75 southbound on-ramp. A single-lane flyover ramp extension will carry I-75 southbound traffic over Davis Boulevard to a new signalized intersection at Collier Boulevard and Business Circle North. This ramp will extend along the western side of Collier Boulevard.

(The expected completion date is early 2027. )

* I-75 from Immokalee Road (Exit 111) to Bonita Beach Road (Exit 116): Construction project: The project will resurface I-75 from Immokalee Road to Bonita Beach Road.

* I-75 between Collier County Toll Plaza and Mile Marker 75: Warranty repair work: Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime/overnight inside/outside lane closures on I-75 northbound and southbound. Work will begin Tuesday, November 10, through Saturday, November 21. between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will be conducting repairs on the roadway. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 951 (S.S. Jolley Bridge) from North Barfield Drive to Capri Boulevard: Maintenance project: Motorists should expect a nighttime/overnight northbound left-lane closure on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. Crews will be replacing lights along the Jolley Bridge. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 84 (Davis Boulevard) from West Crowne Pointe Boulevard to East Crown Pointe Boulevard: Maintenance project: Motorists should expect nighttime/overnight westbound lane closures beginning Wednesday, November 18 through Friday, November 20, 2026, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will be drilling a foundation for a pole. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic, delays, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 84 (Davis Boulevard) from West Entrance of Kings Lake Square Plaza to Kings Way: Permit project: Motorists should expect nighttime/overnight westbound lane closures on S.R. 84 beginning Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 13, 2026. Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will be installing a communications pole. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and delays and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 82 from the Hendry County Line to Gator Slough Lane: Construction project: Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures during the daytime and nighttime/overnight hours throughout the duration of the project. Work consists of bridge construction, adding lanes and reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, drainage, grass median, sidewalk, guardrail, shared-use path, detention ponds excavation, signalization, lighting, and signing and pavement markings.

(The estimated completion date is spring 2027.)

* S.R. 45 (Tamiami Trail East) from Barefoot Williams Road to Lely Resort Boulevard: Permit project #2024-A-192-00008: Motorists can expect nighttime/overnight lane closures on State Road 45 northbound and southbound beginning Sunday, November 8 through Thursday, November 19, 2026. Crews will be conducting concrete work in the median and resurfacing the travel lanes at the Home Depot entrance. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 29 from South of I-75 to North of Bridge #030298: Construction project: This project delivers roadway improvements along S.R. 29 from south of I-75 to north of Bridge #030298 in Collier County. The work focuses on the milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Additionally, there will be upgrades to the pavement markings. Motorists can expect daytime and nighttime/overnight lane closures throughout the project.

DESOTO COUNTY

*( S.R. 70 from Peace River to Southeast Baker Street: Construction project: Crews will reconstruct approximately 3.4 miles of S.R. 70 within the City of Arcadia. The project includes the installation of new drainage facilities, relocation and addition of sanitary and water and utilities, upgrading traffic signals, reconstructing sidewalks, and installing street lighting in various locations. During construction, lane closures will occur on S.R. 70. Temporary pedestrian pathways are in place while sidewalks are under construction. Detours will be implemented while crews work on side roads. Please follow posted signage and use caution in the area.

(Estimated completion is early to mid-2028.)



*S.R. 35 Northbound and Southbound at Hogan Street: Permit construction project: Permit-related construction activities, including curb and gutter work, paving, and other roadway improvements, will take place near Hogan Street.

(Estimated completion: November 23, 2026.)

GLADES COUNTY



* U.S. 27 (S.R. 25), Railroad Crossing East of Palmdale Sand Mine and Northwest of Moore Haven: Motorists should expect increased train activity beginning in October for the 2026 harvest season. FDOT and South-Central Florida Express remind drivers to allow extra travel time, remain alert and obey all railroad crossing signs, signals and gates. Never drive around lowered gates or enter the crossing unless there is enough room for the entire vehicle to clear the tracks. Wait until gates are fully raised, warning lights stop flashing and tracks are clear before proceeding.

HARDEE COUNTY

* S.R. 17 Northbound and Southbound from Bell Street to Torrey Road in Hardee County: Maintenance project: Crews will perform daytime shoulder work along S.R. 17 from Monday, November 9, through Thursday, November 19, 2026.

HENDRY COUNTY

* S.R. 29 (Bridge Street) LaBelle Drawbridge over the Caloosahatchee River: The LaBelle Drawbridge is subject to posted weight limits based on vehicle size, configuration, and axle layout, with a base restriction of 26 tons for single-unit trucks and higher allowable limits for certain larger vehicle combinations. Commercial vehicle operators must follow the posted weight-limit signage and comply with the restriction applicable to their vehicle configuration. Vehicles exceeding the applicable posted weight limit must use the designated regional detour via S.R. 78, U.S. 27, and S.R. 80.

* S.R. 80 at Ben Moore Drive and from Park Drive to Huggetts Road: Permit construction project: Crews will modify an existing driveway on the north side of S.R. 80 near Ben Moore Drive and widen the roadway east of the intersection to construct a dedicated westbound right-turn lane.

( Lanes are expected to remain fully open from December 22, 2026, through January 4, 2027. If additional work is needed, lane closures may resume Monday, January 4, 2027, and continue through Friday, January 29, 2027.)

*U.S. 27 (S.R. 25/S.R. 80) from Industrial Canal to West Sagamore Avenue: Construction project: Crews will begin roadway improvements along U.S. 27 in Hendry County in October 2026. The project includes milling and resurfacing, roadway and drainage improvements, ADA improvements, signalization upgrades, and new signage and pavement markings.

(Estimated completion is in summer 2027.)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

* S.R. 25 (U.S. 27) from Shoreline Drive to Davis and Gaines Road and from North of Tower Street to South of Tower Street: Construction project: Crews are reconstructing rigid pavement on S.R. 25 (U.S. 27) from north of Tower Street to south of Tower Street. Additionally, milling and resurfacing work is ongoing on U.S. 27 from Shoreline Drive to Davis and Gaines Road.

(Anticipated completion is late 2026.)



* S.R. 17 from C.R. 17 (Kenilworth Boulevard) to East of U.S. 98/U.S. 27 and from South of Lake Verona Boulevard to South Delaney Avenue: Construction project: Crews are beginning roadway improvements along S.R. 17 in Highlands County. The project includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, sidewalk and curb upgrades, signalization and lighting enhancements, railroad crossing reconstruction, and new signage and pavement markings.

Boulevard to Sebring Parkway have been rescheduled. Crews are now expected to begin paving operations Monday evening, November 16, 2026.

(Estimated completion is in summer 2027.)

* U.S. 98 (S.R. 700) in Spring Lake: Utility maintenance project: Crews are installing new utility wires and replacing existing utility poles along U.S. 98. Utility work began in October 2026 and is expected to continue through the end of the year.

(Estimated completion is late 2026.)

* S.R. 25 (U.S. 27) South of Hammock Road: Permit construction project: Permit-related construction activities will take place along U.S. 27 south of Hammock Road.

* S.R. 70 from Highlands County Line to Okeechobee: Utility maintenance project: Crews are installing new utility wires and replacing existing poles along S.R. 70. Crews began utility work in April 2026, and operations are expected to continue through the end of the year. Utility crews and equipment will be active throughout the corridor.

(Estimated completion is late-2026.)

LEE COUNTY

*I-75 at Daniels Parkway (Exit 131) Interchange Improvements: FDOT is reconstructing the I-75 at Daniels Parkway interchange. The interchange improvements include reconstruction of the Daniels Parkway Interchange (Exit 131), converting it to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) design, reconstruction of the I-75 ramps, construction of pedestrian and bicycle accommodations through the interchange, installation of new signals at the ramps, and resurfacing of Daniels Parkway through the project area.

( The expected completion date is summer 2028)



*Business 41 over Edison Bridge (120157 and #120158): Construction project: Beginning Friday, July 31, through winter 2026, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., motorists should expect intermittent nighttime/overnight northbound and southbound lane closures on the Edison Bridge



*U.S. 41 over the Caloosahatchee Bridge (#120002): Construction project: Beginning Thursday, May 21, through winter 2026, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., motorists should expect intermittent nighttime/overnight northbound and southbound lane closures on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

* S.R. 739 at Edison Bridge Southbound/Fowler Street to Seaboard Street: City of Fort Myers: Beginning Thursday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 25, 2026, The City of Fort Myers will be conducting a closure of First Street between Fowler Street and Seaboard Street. Traffic must detour to Second Street for eastbound and westbound motorists. Motorists are asked to use caution and expect delays in the area.



* S.R. 82 at The Forum Boulevard: Permit project: Motorists should expect nighttime/overnight lane closures on S.R. 82 eastbound and westbound beginning Monday, September 28, through Tuesday, November 24, 2026, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be installing mast arms. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 82 from Ford Street to Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard: Construction project: The improvements under this contract consist of pedestrian and safety upgrades to include milling, resurfacing, signing and pavement markings, lighting, signalization, and other incidental construction for intersection improvements along S.R. 82 from Ford Street to Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

* S.R. 82 from Alabama Road: Construction project: This project delivers roadway and safety improvements along S.R. 82 at the intersection of Alabama Road in Lee County. The work focuses on enhancing traffic operations, upgrading pedestrian connectivity, and overall corridor safety. As a part of the project, a brand-new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of S.R. 82 and Alabama Road.

*S.R. 82 at Colonial Boulevard: Maintenance project: Motorists should expect nighttime/overnight eastbound and westbound lane closures on S.R. 82 at Colonial Boulevard. Work begins Thursday, November 12 through Wednesday, December 9, 2026, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will be resurfacing the entire intersection. Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

* S.R. 82 between Cranford Avenue and Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard: City of Fort Myers Event: Motorists should expect a daytime road closure of S.R. 82 between Cranford Avenue and Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard on Sunday, November 15, 2026, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The City of Fort Myers will be holding an event. Motorists will need to utilize the posted detour put in place by the City of Fort Myers.

S.R. 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) just West of 10901 Palm Beach Boulevard (Manatee Park): Maintenance project: Motorists should expect eastbound sidewalk closures between Tuesday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 24, 2026, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will work Monday through Friday conducting sidewalk and slope repairs on the bridge adjacent to the Manatee Park entrance. Pedestrians should use the posted sidewalk detour.

S.R. 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) from just East of Lakeview Drive to just East of Webber Boulevard: Maintenance project: Motorists should expect daytime eastbound right turn lane closures between Friday, November 13, through Saturday, December 12, 2026, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will work Monday through Saturday conducting sidewalk repairs. Pedestrians should use the posted sidewalk detour.

S.R. 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) from Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard to Kingston Drive: Construction project: The improvements under this contract consist of pedestrian and safety upgrades to include milling, resurfacing, signing and pavement markings, lighting, signalization, and other incidental construction for intersection improvements along S.R. 80 from Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard to Kingston Drive.

* S.R. 78 (Pine Island Road) from West of Santa Barbara Boulevard to East of Del Prado: Construction project: The scope of work includes milling and resurfacing the roadway, with upgrades to drainage systems, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, signalization, lighting, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (I.T.S.). Improvements to signing and pavement markings are also included. There will be safety improvements along Pine Island Road (S.R. 78) from west of Santa Barbara Boulevard to east of Del Prado Boulevard, including a median closure at the Lowe’s entrance along S.R. 78, the addition of a second eastbound left turn lane at Pondella Road, the introduction of traffic channelization islands at the Del Prado Boulevard intersection, and the introduction of a directional median island at the Hibiscus Drive intersection. Lighting, signalization, and pedestrian improvements are also included at various locations within the project limits.

* S.R. 31 from S.R. 78 (Bayshore Road) to Lake Babcock Drive: Construction project: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is making improvements to S.R. 31 from S.R. 78 (Bayshore Road) to Lake Babcock Drive. These interim improvements include building a new four-lane roadway east of the existing S.R. 31 roadway that will tie-in to the existing two-lane roadway. Additional improvements to the project corridor include separated multi-use trail facilities along both sides of S.R. 31, lighting enhancements at all major intersections, and significant enhancements to stormwater facilities.

(Anticipated completion is spring 2027.)

*Districtwide Movable Bridges (Lee County): Construction project: The Florida Department of Transportation is installing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) at the S.R. 31 Caloosahatchee River (Wilson Pigott) Bridge in Lee County. This project includes the installation of pedestrian/bicycle detection systems, conduits and electrical components, and connection to bridge tender buildings.

* State Roadways (U.S. 41, S.R. 31, S.R. 78, S.R. 80, S.R. 82, S.R. 739, S.R. 865, and S.R. 867): Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect crews working during the nighttime/overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are replacing thermoplastic markings on state roadways. Motorists should expect minimal slow-moving traffic and possible delays.



*State Roadways (U.S. 41, S.R. 31, S.R. 78, S.R. 80, S.R. 82, S.R. 739, S.R. 865, and S.R. 867): Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are sweeping curb and gutter on state roadways and bridges. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and possible delays.



* State Roadways (U.S. 41, S.R. 31, S.R. 78, S.R. 80, S.R. 82, S.R. 739, S.R. 865, and S.R. 867): Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect lane closures during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews are edging along the roadside and curb and gutter on state roadways. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and possible delays.



OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

* U.S. 441 east of S.R. 78 in Okeechobee County: Utility permit project: Crews will perform utility work along U.S. 441, including installation of aerial fiber cable and a new wood utility pole.

