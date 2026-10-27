TSA PreCheck event for enrollment or renewal planned at Punta Gorda Airport Nov. 17-20

Punta Gorda Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment and/or renewal event at bag claim inside the Bailey Terminal, 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Nov. 17-20, 2026.

The event is in collaboration with IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider since 2013, and is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

“We’re excited to offer this pop-up service for our local residents in November so they don’t have to go to Fort Myers or Sarasota to complete their enrollment,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kaley Miller.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed at this link online beforehand.

During the in-person appointment, applicants are required to provide identity and citizenship documents, fingerprints and a photo will be captured, and then pay for the application fee. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $79.75 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in October 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members have access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide, and 99% of members wait 10 minutes or less in a screening lane. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and keep laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items in their bags.

If you are unable to make the PGD enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in the TSA PreCheck Application Program, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of IDEMIA’s 500+ enrollment centers nationwide. To get started visit: https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/.

For more information on the TSA PreCheck program, visit tsa.gov/precheck.

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