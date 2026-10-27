Manufacturing sector shows some growth in Southwest Florida

Most Southwest Floridians think of tourism and construction as the economic engines of the region.

But there's another up-and-coming industry that is gaining attention. It's manufacturing, which Florida and the local business community salute during the month of October.

The Southwest Regional Manufacturers Association said that more than 24,000 people make their livings, by making products for government agencies and the consumer marketplace. Those jobs exist now in Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties. That number of jobs has been rising steadily in recent years.

Azimuth Technology in Collier is about the last place that Dora Mendoza ever thought she would work. But the single mother of two is a machine operator. She and the machines turn out high-precision weapons for civilians and law enforcement officers, and components for products for the U.S. military.

"And I want to make sure it comes out right," Mendoza said of the products. "The measurements and all....that it is where it is supposed to be."

Azimuth operates several plants in Collier, employing 260 people. The company said it hopes to double that number within five years. Azimuth's chief executive officer said making quality products is key, but so are workers who are passionate and productive.

"I always tell everybody that the greatest product we'll ever turn out here, is not the pieces of metal," Thacker explained. "But the employees."



Just over one-half the workers at Azimuth are women. The industry association said that some manufacturers in this region employ up to 65 percent women.

Johana Torres has worked at Azimuth for 13 years, and now is a quality control inspector.

"I was one of the first women at this company," Torrez said. "I love it. I like the little details."

We asked whether women are better than men at this work.

"Oh yes," she replied. "But in some ways, it is no surprise. Because we are, not like the men can't do it, but we pay more attention and are more careful."

Dr. Phil Wright-Grant directs the Southwest Regional Manufacturers Association. He said today's manufacturing appeals to women, because it offers year-round work that doesn't have to be greasy or dirty.

"I can go into a manufacturer in this white shirt and blazer and come out the same day in the white shirt and blazer," Dr. Wright-Grant said. "It's not dirty, with smokestacks like up north. It's not like that. It's clean environments, clean rooms."

Machine operator pay at Azimuth starts at $17 an hour, for up to 48 hours a week. Workers earn much more as they move up.

Chief executive Tommy Thacker said the key is finding people willing to be trained, who then want to advance their careers.

"An employee that wants to come in and have the drive and will to work - that's most important," he said. "The skill sets we can teach. You've got to want to get here, you got to want to be part of the team. If you have those criteria, we can make it work for you."

Dr. Wright-Grant said he wants to connect young people with manufacturers.

"And so what drives me is to get the word out to our young people that they don't have to move out of Southwest Florida," he said. "That there are jobs here in Southwest Florida that are lucrative."

At the heart of it all are people like Dora Mendoza. She said she has the drive, and gets company and co-worker support, to take her career to higher levels.

"For me, like really teamwork is important," she said. "We get the job done and help each other out. It's more like a family. I am here 10 hours a day. It is like a second home."

A Native American tribe in California — the Santa Ynez Band of the Chumash Tribe — is the owner. That tribe has a reservation in Santa Barbara County, north of Los Angeles.

Azimuth CEO Thacker said he gets motivation from knowing that the more Azimuth succeeds here, the more generational wealth he can supply for the Chumash Tribal members out west.

As for the manufacturing future in Southwest Florida, Dr. Wright-Grant said it is bright. He said a number of companies moved here during and right after the pandemic, and most are doing well. He said there still is available land, and that more people are moving here. That creates a potential workforce of people willing to be trained for manufacturing jobs.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.