Lee County DOT advises motorists to be aware of overnight traffic shift Sunday on Ortiz Avenue

Motorists on Ortiz Avenue should use caution early next week when crews shift southbound traffic between Colonial Boulevard and the roundabout at Hanson Street.

The shift is necessary as part of the county’s Ortiz Avenue Widening Project.

Between 7 p.m. Sunday (July 26) to 6 a.m. Monday (July 27) crews will shift southbound traffic onto the new roadway on the east side of the corridor from Colonial to the Hanson roundabout. Flaggers and law enforcement will be onsite to assist motorists.

Motorists are advised to choose alternate routes during the overnight traffic shift, if possible. Motorists using the road should proceed with caution and pay close attention to the new stop locations before proceeding to the live lanes.

The Ortiz Avenue Widening Project increases the roadway from two lanes to four travel lanes and includes a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road and a 10-foot paved trail on the west side of the road. On-road bike lanes also will be included. New street lighting will be installed, and a grass median will separate traffic. The roundabout intersection with Hanson Street will remain as is.

Construction is scheduled to be complete later this year. The project cost is about $31 million.

For more information, visit the dedicated project website at www.ortizavewidening.com.

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