RSW terminal expansion projects work will lead to water off in concourses B, C & D; boil water notice

As part of the work for the Terminal Expansion Projects at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), there will be a complete shutdown to the main water feed on Concourses B, C and D for the nights of Sunday, July 12, Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, from approximately 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.

There will be no water in the concourses and restrooms will be closed. During this time, airport patrons can use the main terminal and rental car facility restrooms, which will not be impacted.

Boil water notice

When water is restored each morning by 4 a.m., there will be a boil water notice in place for the three concourses. During this time, there will be no drinking/potable water available including restroom sinks, water refill stations or drinking fountains.

However, concourse restrooms will be open and functional, with hand sanitizers at all locations.

The boil water period will be in place for all concourse water sources beginning the morning of Monday, July 13, 2026, and may extend to Friday, July 17, depending on when testing is completed and the Florida Department of Health authorizes normal consumption/use.

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