Lee County scheduled to begin Treeline Avenue intersection improvements

Peliminary work will start Monday for improvements to the intersection of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, from Jetport Loop to Heartwood Boulevard.

Initial work includes erosion control, installing traffic control devices and surveying the project area.

Project improvements include: converting a northbound left-turn lane from Treeline onto Daniels into a thru lane; converting a northbound thru lane into a second northbound right turn lane; Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at both the Daniels/Treeline and the Treeline/Intercom Lane intersections; and overall signal improvements.

The project is scheduled to be completed later this year and the project cost is about $3 million.

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